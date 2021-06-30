FG re-arrests Nnamdi Kanu, as trial continues July 26

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, remanded the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, till July 26.

The order was following an information by the Federal Government, that it has rearrested the self acclaimed leader of the proscribed IPOB, through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and security services.

Kanu, who jumped bail and had been on the run for over two years, was arrested by a combined team of Nigeria and foreign security agents in a coordinated intersection.

This information was made known by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, alongside Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Usman Alkali Baba, Police PRO, Frank MBA and spokesman of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunnaya, yesterday.

The FG, through the the Department of Security Service, in 2015, arraigned Kanu on charges bothering on terrorism, treasonable felony and sponsoring unlawful organization.

The prosecution also accused the defendant of managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.

Consequently, Justice Binta Nyako who granted him bail on the ground of his ill health, on March 28 , 2019, revoked the bail and issued bench warrant for his arrest in any part of Nigeria over his failure to continue with his trial.

He has, upon jumping bail, been accused of engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against Nigeria and Nigerian State and institutions.

Kanu was also accused of instigating violence especially in the Southeastern Nigeria that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, para military, police forces and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities.