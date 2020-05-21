FG okays N724.7m for computers, simulator building

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved the sum of N704.7 million for the procurement of computers and flight simulator building.

Specifically, the sum of N623.7 million is earmarked for computers and printers for zonal and area commands of the Nigeria Customs Service, while the remaining N101 million is for provision of flight simulator building at the Nigeria College of Aviation, Zaria.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, discloses this while briefing State House Correspondents on the outcome of this week’s virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the approvals were sequel to separate memos presented to council by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and her Aviation comnterpart, Hadi Sirika.

“The Minister of Finance presented a memo for the award of contract for 1, 200 units of coloured printers and desktop computers for human resources and accounting management systems across zones and area commands of the Nigeria Custom Service, which was approved.

“The sum of the contract was N623, 700, 000 for the 1, 200 desktops and computers for the use of the custom Service all over the country,” he said.

According to Mohammed, the N101 million for the simulator building is for a revised estimated cost for the construction of a Boeing 737 flight simulator building at the college originally awarded for N993,484,980.60.

He said: “The memo was presented by the Minister of Aviation and an approval was given for the revised estimated cost for the construction of Boeing 737 full flight simulator Building for the Nigerian College Aviation Technology, Zaria originally awarded for N993,484,980.60 and is being reviewed to N1,095,475,750.04.”

FEC also approved N610 million for the construction of a faculty of health services at the Plateau State University, Bokkos, Plateau State.

The Minister of Information and Culture who also disclose this after the weekly meeting said: “The Minister of Education today presented a memo seeking approval of council for the award of contract for the construction, equipping and furnishing of a faculty of Health Sciences in Plateau State University, Bokkos and It was awarded at the cost of N610, 355, 221.82 and the completion period is for 52 weeks.

“Also, a procurement of furniture and equipment was awarded at N114, 357, 600 and completion period is 12 weeks.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...