FG okays N52 bn contacts for roads, airports

By Egena Sunday Ode

The Federal Government has approved N52 billion for roads in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Kano and Kaduna states as well as the Maiduguri and 22 other airports across the country.

Minister of Works and Housing, Bantunde Fasola, his FCT counterpart, Mohammed Bello and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the end of the weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fasola said he presented twoe memos in respect of the congrats fr his ministry which were approved by council.

“The Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum for the award of contract for the construction of two roads; the Yakassai-Badume-Damagum-Makinzali Road in Kano, in favour of CCECC for N12.157 billion and the rehabilitation of the Kaduna-Kanbegua-Jos Road, linking Kaduna and Plateau states, in favour of Setraco Nigeria Limited, for N38.701 billion and the proposals were approved by the Federal Executive Council,” he said.

In his briefing, the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello,, said

as part of opening up rural areas in the FCT, predominantly agricultural area, the federal executive council has approved the revised estimated total cost/augmentation of the contract for the construction of Yaba-Kpahe Road, in Kwali/Abaji area council in the Federal Capital Territory. In N431,640,286.

“As you know, that is an area that is by River Gurara, which is a very important water body crossing the FCT. It is a very important agricultural area and this particular project, we hope when completed is going to enhanced the economic development of that area, food security in the FCT and bring about security and peace.

“The contract was awarded to Messrs COAN (W.A) Ltd at the sum of N431,640,286 at the completion period of 12 months. The contract sum increased from N914,189,200 to N1,345,829,486,” he said.

According to him, council also approved the revised estimated total cost/augmentation and change in scope of the contract for the construction of one service carriageway of inner northern expressway from Ring Road III to Ring Road IV – Abuja industrial Park to Messrs Salini Nigeria Ltd at the cost of N7,302,585,139.,noting that the contract sum increased from N7,179,322,294 to N14,481,907,414.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Aviation, who presented two memos, Lai Mohammed disclosed that the contracts in respect of the ministry were for the expansion of apron at the Maiduguri airport and insure assets in 22 airports belong to the Federal Government.

He said: “The first memo is a contract for the expansion of the Apron at the Maiduguri Airport. This contract is worth N719,117,868.60. It’s awarded to a company called Luvaslink Projects Limited.

