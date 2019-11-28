FG okays N18bn for road projects in Kano, Oyo, Niger

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The federal government has approved over N18billion for three roads projects in Oyo,Niger and Kano states.

Babatunde Fashola, Minister of works and housing, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential Villa, Abuja yesterday.

According to him,his ministry presented two memos and one report to the council which was approved .

He said “The second memorandum was for the award of three roads in Igbo Oloko Agbole road in Oyo and Gulu town for Yaba town between FCT and Niger State and Sharada to Madobi And Dambori in Kano.

Council approved these roads for N7. 249 billion for the first one in Oyo, N7. 593 billion for the second one in Niger and N4. 510 billion for the third one in Kano.”

He said the first memorandum was to approve the change of rates with respect to Efon-Elaaye, Erimo-Iwaraja linking Ekiti and Osun states.

According to him, the road was awarded in 2009, adding that the contractor had achieved about five percent of the works so the government is trying to complete the road.

He stated “It has been slowed down by previous years of insufficient budget and during that period, the price at which it was awarded and today’s material prices have altered significantly cement, iron rod, labour, diesel, petrol and all of that.

“So he is asking for a revision which has been approved. We have also extended completion period for him by six months so we are hoping that this is one of the roads that will be completed in the new year.

“I think with the news of this approval he will have comfort now to go back and work.The review for N523. 826 million,” he said .

Fashola also said the last report was an update to Council on the status of work on the roads across the states .

“There are 524 road projects across the routes A1 to A9 and to apprise Council on what is going on on those projects, how much the contract prices are, the outstanding amount that needs to be paid to contractors for certificates and how much we expect to spend next year as part of the report of our ministry to FEC about what progress we are making, what challenges we are facing and what needs to be done.

“That report also includes the work being done on internal roads in 43 Universities and Federal Institutions across Nigeria. We have finished I think 10,thirty three are at different stages of completion. It is includes work done on repair and maintenance of bridges like Tatabu, Tamburawa, Isaac Boro, Eko bridge, third mainland bridge, independence bridge etc as part of infrasture repair and upgrade.

“It also includes updates on the performance of projects being funded under the infrastructure, tax credit scheme approved as Order Seven by Mr. President. Those are projects like Apapa – Oworosoki express way, the Boro Bonny bridge. It also includes the projects that are funded by multilateral loans under the China EXIM bank like the Akwanga Keffi highway. It is covers works that are being done in road signage, job creation,” he added.