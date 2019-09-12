FG mulls skill acquisition for S/Africa returnees

Share This





















From Suleiman Idris, Lagos

The Federal government said it has directed the Bank of Industry to work out skills acquisition and other social intervention programmes for Nigerians who are expected to arrive the country from South Africa following the Xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in the country.

Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission told journalists yesterday at the Hajj and Cargo Terminal of the Murtala Muhammad Airport in Lagos that those who show interest upon their arrival will be mobilized for the programme.

She disclosed that the delay encountered by the returnees was necessitated by the South African Immigration Services which had insisted on conducting series of documentation on the returnees before they exit the country.

Abike, said the situation had led to the delay in the take off of the aircraft donated by Nigerian airline, Air Peace billed for the evacuation exercise on Wednesday morning.

She added that among the 317 Nigerians on the manifest are 86 females while the rest are males. Mrs Abike noted that the returnees will undergo another round of profiling by the Nigerian authorities and receive a stipend in the form of transport fares to enable them return to their state of origin.