FG moving towards zero waste tolerance level -Official

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Federal Government said it has moved towards zero level tolerance of waste management in Nigeria for smooth implementation of the Extended Producer Responsibility Programme (EPR).

This was revealed at the official launch and inception meeting of the Global Environment Fund (GEF) United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in collaboration with the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), recently held in Lagos.

Speaking at the occasion, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment Mrs.Ibukun Odusote who was represented by Mrs Oluwatoyin Agbenla, Federal Controller of Environment in Lagos State declared that, the project implementation was solely intended for the good of the environment and benefit of all Nigerians.

Odusote stated that ,the project is apt, considering the volume of waste being generated and the need to use waste as a resource to grow the economy and generate employment along the waste value chain “The concern about waste arose from the fact that it contains thousands of hazardous substances, which are released into the environment from the prevalent crude recycling practices where cables are burnt openly; Cathode Ray Tubes (CRT) and other parts are broken and processed to extract copper, precious materials such as gold, diamond among others .

This was contained in a press statement signed by Oyofo Sule,Deputy Director (Information) for; Director-General/CEO disclosed that nearly 500,000 used computers are imported into the country annually through the Lagos port alone stressing that of the huge volumes, only 25% were functional used electronics while the remaining 75% were junk or unserviceable.

She added that it was to curb the growing concerns that the Federal Government provided a legal frame work and established the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) which in turn developed powerful regulations on different sectors of the economy, one of them the National Environmental (Electrical/Electronics Sector) Regulations, 2011.

According to her, the intervention of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) is to stimulate the development of sustainable circular economy for the end-of-life electronic products in Nigeria, including the treatment and management of e-waste.

‘“it is therefore important that,we work together to take positive actions that will evolve an enduring legacy to improve the environmental quality in our rural and urban areas”, Odusote said Earlier, the Director-General/CEO of NESREA, Prof Aliyu Jauro in his welcoming address said the objective for starting the programme was to adopt financially self-sustaining circular economy approaches for electronics.

The DG explained that, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is the implementing Agency, while NESREA is the executing Agency.