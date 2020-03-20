FG moves to resettle IDPs in FCT

Share This





















From Egena Sunday Ode, Abuja

The federal government is planning to resettle Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), who fled the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East and are presently sheltered in Durumi Camp Abuja, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

To that extent the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has approached the authorities for the FCT, who have now promised to allocate land for their resettlement.

The Minister, Sadiya Faruk, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the inauguration of the National Humanitarian Coordination Committee by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday.

She said the ministry intends to build permanent residential structures for this IDPs, who she informed, are already being made to acquire skills for their own survival.

Faruk, who conceded that the IDPs in Durumi Camp live in less than desirable conditions, however said that they are the best treated displaced persons in the country.

Answering questions on the Durumi Camp IDPs, she said: “This particular camp you are talking about, the Durumi camp, is the camp that really benefits the most as far as humanitarian intervention is concerned.

“I remember when I was in the Refugees Commission, I visited that camp times without number and as we always say, it is better to really support these people to earn their own livelihood than for us to say we will keep on giving them food.

“So, the durable solution factor is what is going to come in. And we are working hard to see how we are going to support them.

“These people, we have supported them in areas of skills acquisition. I know we have empowered the women and the youths in that particular camp. The unfortunate thing is really the living condition where they are.

“Just a few weeks ago, I visited the minister of FCT and he has assured us that he is going to give us land where we will really resettle these people.

“Don’t forget that these people have been there for a very long time. Some of them might never go back to their communities and you can’t force them.

“That’s why we are looking at how we are going to get land for them to really put structures and resettle them. We are doing that.”

On the inauguration of the coordination committee, the minister recalled that President Buhari approved its establishment recently.

She said the 14-member committee will advise and support the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to remove all obstacles that impede the delivery of humanitarian aid to the displaced populations.

She explained: “This committee came about as a result of the challenges we are facing in the North East, especially as regards the relationship between our security agencies and humanitarian actors.

“When we came on board, we met these issues and some (international Non-Governmental Organizations) INGOs were suspended.

“So, we immediately convened a civil security corporation workshop and that workshop had a communique that was adopted by both security agencies and the humanitarian actors and the terms of engagement.

“Both organizations are very important to our work and we felt it is important we convene that workshop so that we are able to build trust among these actors in the theatre of operation in the north east.

“The workshop gave birth to this national Humanitarian coordination committee.”

Faruk is co-chairman of the committee, which the National Security Adviser (NSA) as co-chairman while members include

Minister of Defence, Attorney General of the Federation, the Minister of Interior, Minister of State Budget And National Planning, Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Chief of Defense Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The minister said that her ministry was taking necessary precaution against the outbreak of coronavirus in IDP camps, saying that the persons were being sensitize and supplied necessary medical needs to mitigate the virus.