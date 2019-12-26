FG may appeal court judgment on Dasuki, Sowore -Presidency

Share This





















The Presidency has described its decision to comply with the rule of law in releasing former National Security Adviser, retired Col. Sambo Dasuki and Convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, as an important lesson.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, who said this, also added that the Federal Government may appeal against the court judgments that granted bail to the retired colonel and Sahara Reporters publisher.

Shehu stated this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday night while reacting to the presidential directive on the release of Dasuki and Sowore.

Both Sowore and Dasuki were released on Tuesday – 13 days after an editorial by The PUNCH criticising the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Retd.) over its lawlessness and disregard for rule of law.

He said the decision by the Nigerian government to release the affected persons on bail was informed by the need to observe the rules of the law.

NAN quoted Shehu as saying, “Notwithstanding the rights of the government which are very clear to it under the constitution of Nigeria to appeal this order for their release, to the Court of Appeal in fact to follow the entire judicial process leading up to the Supreme Court.

“The government has decided, as an important lesson, that compliance to the rule of law of the court of the land is important, government is asking them to go, is releasing them.

“The processes of their trials will continue and the government will be using the same process to assert its rights also appealing the terms and conditions under which the court said they should be released.

“However, the President wants an important lesson to be taught in the country – this is that – `we will obey the order and they will be let go and the processes will go.”NAN