FG ‘ll involve high political leadership in OGP process – Malami

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday, said that president Muhammad Buhari’s administration will continue to involve high political leadership in the Open Government Partnership (OGP) process in the country.

Malami reiterated the federal government stance during the Ministerial roundtable on the occasion of the country visit of OGP international support unit to Nigeria.

Represented by the Solicitor General of the federation/ Permanent secretary, federal ministry of justice, Mr Dayo Apata, SAN, the minister described the visit as historic, saying that it came about the same time Nigeria was entering her 2ndCycle membership of OGP.

As one of OGP members to deliver Action plans in 2019, he reiterated that the visit was a confirmation of the organization support for the Nigeria OGP process.

He said, “Nigeria joined the Open Government Partnership as part of the Unit’s mandate to engage high level political leadership and stakeholders on OGP implementation in member’s countries.

“As you are aware, Nigeria joined OGP in 2016 to further deepen institutional and policy reforms already initiated by president muhammadu Buhari administration.

“The OGP 1st NAP 14 commitments centred on 4 thematic was implemented from Jan 2017-June 2019 in areas namely; Fiscal transparency, Anti-corruption, Access to Information and Citizen engagement.”

Speaking further, Apata SAN, added that a lot of progress and achievements were recorded in the implementation of the 1st NA.

He informed that lessons and learning took place during the period implementation.

The Chief Executive Officer of Open Government Partnership, Sanjay Pradhan, in his speech, congratulated Nigeria for the OGP accomplishment.

He revealed that since Nigeria joined, nine other countries and twenty local governments have equally joined OGP.

“I want to also congratulate you on the second action plan that you are about to launch. Both are very important accomplishment, I must congratulate and acknowledge your government for coming this far.”

As principal supporter in the global stage, Pradhan nevertheless urged Nigeria to raise her ambition even further as she unveiled its second action plan for the betterment of the citizenry.