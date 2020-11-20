FG lists interventions for affordable housing units

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

The Federal Government Wednesday enumerated various interventions it has made in the housing sector, which it said were aimed at making the process of owning houses easy for citizens.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the State House, Abuja, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, said he presented over a 280-page report to the council on the ministry’s interventions in the housing sector so far.

According to him, various housing projects are ongoing in different parts of the country with 186 housing units already completed, while 2,300 others are still under construction.

The minister who also said the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) had since inception delivered 45,000 housing units in 81 estates across the country, added that the agency delivers no fewer than 1,000 housing units every year.

According to him, any worker who contributes to National Housing Fund (NHF) domiciled in the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria for six months is qualified to access the fund to buy houses of their choice.

The minister who said the ministry had also made the process of obtaining certificate of occupancy (cofo) easier for those who prefer to build their own houses, disclosed that a total of 3,290 C of Os have been given out in recent times.

He said for those who want to obtain loan to build their houses, it is very important that their landed property must have titles.

He also said a major reason physical assets are not allowed as collateral for accessing loan to buy or build houses is because anyone who desires to access the NHF must be a certified contributor to the housing fund.

He also said the process of accessing the loan is a little but difficult, resulting in delay for some months, because some investigations need to be carried out after applications have been submitted to ensure that claims made by applicants are genuine.

