FG launches 5 health promotion strategic policy documents

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The federal government has launched the revised National Health Promotion Policy 2019 and its ancillary Strategic Policy Documents.

The documents presented by the Minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, on Monday, in Abuja, included: National health promotion policy 2019, national strategic plan for health promotion 2020-2024, knowledge management guideline for health promotion 2020-2024, counseling flip chart on key house hold practices and counseling flip chart on family planing/ child birth spacing.

Ehanire, said health promotion is a contributor to the achievement of the health related Sustainable Development Goal 3, and attainment of Universal Health Coverage, adding that the journey to re-position and refocus Health Promotion, is a critical part of the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Health.

He said the launch is timely and desirable, “because it aims to actualize Federal Government’s commitment to improving health and wellbeing of Nigerians, by highlighting options to making healthier lifestyle choices.

“It demonstrates that the Ministry of Health is not only just concerned with treating illness, but attaining and sustaining good citizen health, so that more people enjoy good health and fewer people fall sick. These Policy documents will provide guidance for the empowerment of individuals, families, households, groups and communities, with appropriate information on helpful habits, steps and behaviours to maintain good health and reduce the burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases, but also inform on the negative impact of certain practices.”

The minister added that, “available evidence shows that conditions under which people are born, grow, live, work and age, and the systems in place to handle ill-health, determine overall health outcomes. Health education in communities and settings such as schools, workplace and worship centers, present an opportunity to disseminate information on health and impart life skills that promote healthy and health seeking behaviors, which remain throughout life.”

Also speaking, Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen said women and children suffer more disease burden in the country.

She called for more advocacy at the grassroots to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Tallen also called for the abolition cultural practices unfavorable to women free access to health.

“ Women should be allowed to approach any health facility whenever they desire without the consent of their husbands. The traditional and religious leaders should assist us with this sensitization to create a better place for women and children”.

