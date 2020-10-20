FG lauds Zamfara over elevation from 37th to 14th position on NECO chart

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The federal government has commended Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara state over efforts in improving the state’s education which witnessed students from the state to have qualified for admissions into the federal colleges in Nigeria by scoring first position in the north and 14th in the NECO examination chart against 37th position before.

The commendation was made by the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwu Emeka Nwajuba who was in the state to launch the Better Education Service Delivery (BESDA) on today (Monday) at the Government House, Gusau.

Honorable Emeka Nwajuba stated that the Governor’s effort is magical as it has transformed the education sector of the state which was considered most endemic with over 148,000 out of school children who were facing threats by banditry, kidnapping and other criminal elements.

The minister also observed that having created a conducive environment for education and other development indices through effective utilization of resources while ensuring relative peace in the state, over 19,000 out of school children have within a short period of time been enrolled and retained.

The Minister further commended that, it is as a result of Matawalle’s peaceful disposition, that the Academic Staff Union of Universities insisted that he should be included on the table of negotiators in the union’s lingering faceoff with the federal government.

In his response, Governor Matawalle, who promised to sustain these efforts, assured that his government will continue to fulfil all its obligations and commitments to the federal government and international bodies for the state to benefit more on interventions so that the state can attain its target of being one of the two best states in education BESDA in the next one year.

Governor Matawalle noted that, his administration will continue to engage the best hands and professionals in all sectors of the state so that the expected could be achieved.

He pleaded with the federal government to give a waver to the state government in the payment of over N3.8 billion debt inherited in respect of WAEC and NECO examination fees on which the state government will be paying N100 million monthly.

