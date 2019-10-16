FG lauds NYSC for identifying unqualified graduates

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Minister of Youth and Sports development Sunday Dare has lauded the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for continually identifying unqualified graduates for mobilization.

The Minister who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during 2019 NYSC annual management conference with theme “ optimizing the operational efficiency of the NYSC for effective service delivery” said the scheme has created huge harmony, unity and co- existence among youths at various levels.

According to him, the ministry will do everything possible to support the scheme in aspect of entrepreneurs and other vocational programs for teeming Nigeria youths to ensure they are properly engaged.

Dare who was represented at the conference by Director of Network and Social Mobilization in the ministry, Dr Maria Abdulahi said the conference will enable the management take noble step in strategies good policy for the promotion of the scheme as well as creating smooth relationship among Nigerians.

Speaking earlier, Director General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim said the scheme is facing some operational challenges occasioned by non-discharge of statutory responsibilities in critical stakeholders and other dynamics of the operation environment.

He noted specifically that the scheme is presently grapples with peoples with problems such as dilapidated conditions of NYSC’s orientation camps in some States, inadequate corps lodges and lack of befitting office accommodations.

Ibrahim added that the scheme acknowledged the consistent support of the federal government especially through prompt release of fund and provision of security among others.

He therefore thanked Mr President for his abiding faith in the scheme and sustained, encouragement given to the NYSC.