FG inaugurates specialist healthcare for older persons in UBTH

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has inaugurated Elderly Friendly Hospital Initiative (ELDFRHI) at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) to address the personal care and environmental needs of the older persons.

He said the amenities in facilities are tailored to the peculiar needs of the older persons, adding that the initiative is in collaboration with Health Care Package for Improving Quality of Care of the Aged Population in Nigeria (HEPIQ-C).

The launch also coincided with the international training of trainers in geriatrics in collaboration with National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN)

According to the Minister, “the project is unique as a demonstration of our resolve and commitment to achieve the objectives of the global decade for healthy aging.

“We shall mount advocacy to make UBTH a regional Centre for geriatric training for the African Region.

“And as we work to improve mortality indices in our country today, most people can expect to live into their 60s.

According to him, “Nigeria has an estimated population of 15 million senior citizens, aged sixty years or more. The figure is expected to increase three-fold by 2050,” Ehanire said.

The Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Prof. Darlington Obaseki said the hospital is taking the lead in providing “locally relevant and affordable training of international standard to multi-disciplinary professionals drawn from the three levels of the health sector (primary, secondary, tertiary).”

“Geriatrics services in UBTH have impacted greatly on the health of older persons, such that the 15-bedded ward has increased to 20.

“Yet, utilization demand by older persons and their relatives keeps increasing, thereby creating a strong need for a comprehensive geriatric Centre with expanded space and improved equipment,” Obaseki said.