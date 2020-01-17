FG hints of imminent fuel price hike

Share This





















*Plans compressed natural gas as alternative to petrol

By Etuka Sunday

The Federal Government yesterday disclosed plans to increase the pump price of fuel in the nearest future, therefore, said, it was considering Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as alternative to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) so as to crash the price.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva gave the hint at the Maiden Press Briefing since assumption of office at the Ministry in Abuja.

Chief Sylva said, the Pilot programme for the CNG as alternative to PMS was on, adding that over 10,000 vehicles are on it in Benin.

Meanwhile, experts said, running vehicles on CNG will greatly reduce the friction and troubles encountered in importing fuel into the country.

This, they said would also cut down largely the hardly available foreign exchange expended in bringing in PMS for fuelling vehicles.