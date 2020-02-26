FG hands over projects to FUT,Owerri

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has handed some internal roads projects to Federal University of Technology Owerri, Imo State.

The roads projects are among the 18 roads interventional project to tertiary institutions awarded in 2018 and completed that same year.

The 1.72km roads project in FUT Owerri includes; Construction and Asphalting of Health Centre and Hostel Roads, and Rehabilitation of Smat Road.

According to the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola who was represented by the Federal Controller of Works, Imo State, Engineer Anthony Animaku, stated that the roads are now completed and ready for formal handing over to the Vice Chancellor of FUT Owerri.

A statement signed by Attari M. Hope Chief Information Officer For: Director (Information),said Fashola said “our gap of our infrastructure needs is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repair, renewal and construction on major highways and it has reached schools”.

Buttressing the importance of infrastructure development in educational institutions, the Minister stated that the quality of education would be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environments.

“And those who doubt it should simply listen to some of the feedbacks from students where this type of infrastructure has taken place”, he said.

Accordingly, Fashola further explained that the interventions in the various tertiary institutions would have a critical contribution to support education.

“The intervention by Federal Government would improve the ambience and environment of Federal Tertiary Institutions to enhance academic activities” he said.

Responding, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Francis Chukwuemeka Eze represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor academics, Professor Ndukwe James Okeudo commended the Federal Government for choosing Federal University of Technology, Owerri as one of the beneficiaries of Federal Government laudable intervention.

He said, “the senate, council and the entire management are very grateful that FUTO was singled out as a beneficiary. We thank Mr. President and the Minister for this honour done to us,”

He stated that the roads are of great importance to the institution as it would aid access to movement around the school, adding that they would maintain the projects.

Also, a student of the institution, Donald Anarado said that hitherto the roads were not passable especially during raining season.

“When rain falls, we cannot move easily from our hostels to classes, but now that the roads have been fixed we can move easily to our classes. We are very grateful to Federal Government, “he said.