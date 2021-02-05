FG hands over 700 meters internal road to Federal Polytechnic Damaturu

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Federal Government has commissioned and handed over a 700 meters asphalt overlay internal road constructed by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing at the Federal Polytechnic Damaturu, Yobe State.

The 700 metres road with drainage and culverts was handed over to the authorities of the institution at a brief handing and taking over ceremony which took place within the vicinity of the Polytechnic in Damaturu.

In his address, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola stated that the infrastructure need of the country has steadily provided through such interventions in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

Fashola who was represented by the Federal Controller of works, Yobe State, Engineer Olusegun Babalakin Akinmade said “Though a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction of roads on going in major highways and tertiary institutions, the infrastructure need of the country has drastically provided.”

This was contained in statement signed by Boade Akinola,Director Press and Public Relations.

The Minister also revealed that there are currently 43 road interventions within tertiary institutions across Nigeria out of which 29 have been completed with 17 of the roads handed over to the respective institutions across the country in 2020.

Fashola commended the administration of President Buhari for attending to the needs of the various sectors of the nation including education.

