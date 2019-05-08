FG flags off Kaduna inland dry port

Share This





















By Albert Akota

Federal government yesterday flagged off the Kaduna Inland Dry Port (KIDP) at Kakuri to curb the challenges being faced by importers and exporters as well as guaranteeing seamless movement of cargo from the seaports to the state.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony, the Executives Secretary of the Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC) Hassan Bello, lauded the effort of the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi in ensuring that Kaduna inland dry port is functioning efficiently and effectively.

He also commended the effort of the Kaduna state government for supporting KIDP especially the dualisation of the Port access road leading to the facility.

The Sokoto state born administrator called on all critical stakeholders to patronize Kaduna Inland Dry Port for their shipments as it set for operations of cargo delivery by rail to the facility.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Governor of the State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai expressed happiness over the project implored all northern businessmen and womento make use of the inland dry port judiciously for the interest of all.

“This dry port will help them transport their goods from this port to others port in the country, containers from the seaports in Lagos to Kaduna by rail has been confirmed with the commissioning of the port today (yesterday).

“KIDP is functioning now and you can ship your goods direct from Kaduna to any part of the world and you can also import goods from any part of the world direct to Kaduna without your containers or any of your goods being opened up for inspection in Lagos,” he revealed.

According to him, this is major achievement which has been made possible through the efforts of the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Hassan Bello.

“We are very grateful in today’s event because it has opened a new vista of commercial opportunities not only for Northern businessmen but even for our neighbouring countries.

“ I intend to send a delegation to the Republic of Niger to sensitize the government of that country of the opportunities of receiving their goods in Kaduna instead of Lagos and having to truck them as well as any of their exports from Kaduna port to any part of the world.

“This great opportunity will create jobs for our young people, it will expand business opportunities and also lower the cost of doing business for our business men here in Nigeria as well as lower the cost of agricultural products in southern Nigeria.

“Our investment promotion agency will go on drive to attract investors that will put up warehouses, cold stores and Port facilities that will facilitate imports and exports from Kaduna Inland Dry Port, “ the governor- elect reaffirmed.