FG empowerment: APC commences sensitization of Northern youths

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The north-west office of All Progressive Congress (APC) has commenced youth engagement and sensitization on how to access various intervention offered by president Buhari”s administration for empowerment, growth and development.

Speaking at the Flagg off of the exercise, National youth leader Northwest Comrade Sadiq Fakai said, they embarked on the engagement and enlightenment campaign across the zone with the support of all chapters of youth leader from national to wards level.

He said, the party has came to understand that, there is an information gap among teeming youth in the region particularly those at rural area about the series of empowerment packages offered by the APC national government on Jobs creation and economic development.

According to him, the intervention and initiatives are designed on a way that can help millions of Nigerian’s. youth to be self reliant, productive and national pride.

Mr Fakai Added that, the recent # END SARS#/protest and its aftermath has exposed a lot of lacuna in the implementation of the program which if it was addressed it could have averted the occurrence of such agitation “

Comrade Fakai maintained that, it is evidently that, President Buhari led administration have provide unprecedented opportunities for the country youth to tap and plan for their future and that of the country. So every good citizens must contribute his own quoter to achieve the desire goals.

“ At our own zonal level, we have been working in collaboration with various governmental agency for youth empowerment, and we would do more to help our people in accessing the opportunity“.

“Mr president has recently approved N75 billion for empowerment and Job creation, we will also use all necessary avenue to ensure youth from our zone have benefited from it more than any region in the country “

Youth leaders from Seven state in the zone and other stakeholders attended the flagging off of the engagement and enlightenment campaign.

