FG draws red line, says never again to new #EndSars protests

As protesters plot to occupy Lekki Toll Gate Saturday

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Federal Government has come out strongly to rule out chances of allowing protesters cause mayhem in the name of #EndSARS protest in Lagos or any part of the country.

“Never again will the Federal Government allow the kind of violence that was perpetrated across the country under the guise of the EndSars last October.

“ Never again will anyone or group be allowed to destroy cities or to kill and maim innocent citizens, including security agents, under any guise.,” Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said in Abuja yesterday at a press conference.

Lai Mohammed spoke against te background of some EndSars proponents who have given notice of their plan to return to Lagos – Lekki Toll Gate, precisely on Saturday, February 13 in a renewed protest March. ‘

‘Occupy Lekki Toll Gate’’ flyers have been circulating online, with the proponents threatening that ‘’Lagos will burn’’ again, according to the minister.

He said while peaceful protests are the constitutional rights of Nigerians, violent protests are not. At this time, the chances that any peaceful protest will be hijacked are very high.

He said based on the intelligence at the disposal of the Federal Government, some Nigerian activists have linked up with others outside Nigeria, including subversive elements, with a view to destabilizing the country.

“We cannot and must not allow this to happen,” he said, adding that never again will the Federal Government allow the kind of violence that was perpetrated across the country under the guise of the EndSars last October.

According to the minister, the EndSars campaign last October started as a peaceful protest against police brutality, and that as a government that believes in the constitutionally-guaranteed right of citizens to engage in peaceful protests, the Federal Government did nothing to hinder the protests for as long as they remained peaceful. Not only that, the Federal Government moved swiftly to accede to the five-point demands by the EndSars campaigners which are:

i) Immediate release of all arrested protesters.

ii) Justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

iii) Setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct within 10 days.

iv) In line with the new Police Act, psychological evaluation and retraining (to be confirmed by an independent body) of all disbanded SARS officers before they can be redeployed.

v) And increase police salary so that they are adequately compensated for protecting the lives and property of citizens.

Unfortunately, the Minister said, despite the acceptance of the demands, the protesters misread the Federal Government’s respect for the rule of law and defiantly continued to demonstrate and occupy a public facility, even after a curfew was declared by the Lagos State Government. This, he said, led to a series of actions that culminated in the hijacking of the protests by hoodlums, who perpetrated unimaginable violence in Lagos and other cities across the country.

“The trillion-Naira destruction of Lagos, in particular, remains too fresh a wound. Hundreds, including the youth, lost their livelihoods to the wanton attacks in Lagos. The burnt wreckage of public buses that were wantonly set ablaze by rampaging hoodlums remain in their positions as a sad and gory reminder of the unprecedented attacks. The city is still reeling from the war-like destruction.

“For those who are using justice as an alibi for another round of destruction, let me say this: As we speak, the Judicial Panels of Inquiry, set up across the country to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra-judicial killings, with a view to delivering justice for all victims of the dissolved SARS and other police units, are continuing with the assignments. In Lagos, the Judicial Panel of Inquiry has an added responsibility of investigating the incident of October 20th at the Lekki Toll Gate.

“Like we have said many times, anyone who has any information on the alleged shooting or purported massacre at the Lekki Toll Gate, including the names and addresses of those who were purportedly killed, should head to the Panel to give it such information. This is how to enhance the search for justice, not by rabble rousing or engaging in media shows.

“However, any further resort to violence in the name of EndSars will not be tolerated this time. The security agents are ready for any eventuality. A situation in which six soldiers and 37 policemen were murdered in cold blood by hoodlums will not repeat itself. The attack, looting and razing of 269 private and public property will not happen again. The killing of 57 civilians will not be re-enacted.

“We therefore strongly warn those who are planning to re-occupy Lekki Toll Gate on Saturday to desist. We know that many of those who have been loudest on social media in advertising the plan to reconvene in Lagos on Saturday are not even in Nigeria.

