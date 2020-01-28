FG distributes relief materials to Bauchi IDPs

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The Minister of the Ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Bauchi State.

Distributing the materials today Monday in Bauchi the Minister said the items to be distributed include; 5,000 bags of rice, 7,000 rappers, 1,500 bags of beans, 4,000 pastes of tomatoes puree 20,000 sachet of maggi, 3,000 blankets, 600 pieces of mats among other valuable relief materials for the IDPs in the state.

She said the distribution of the materials followed some distress calls received by her ministry form the IDPs in different parts of the state especially those taking refuge in Inkil requesting for the relief materials”.

Sadiyya said the main areas of focus of the Ministry now is early recovery, to help the IDPs rebuild their lives, but equally important is this kinds of urgent supports where relief materials are distributed to cushion the suffering of the IDP, she added

She commended the Bauchi state government for their continued support to the IDPs said the North East Development Commission will intensify efforts to resettle the IDPs, which she said will support them to heal permanently and called on the Bauchi state government to support IDPs willing to integrate with the people of the state.

The state deputy governor, Senator Baba Tela who received the minister, said the over 56,000 IDPs taking refuge in the state are mostly from Yobe and Borno states.

Tela said the IDPs in Bauchi are putting pressure on the meager social amenities in the state called on the ministry to continue to support the state government in its effort to resettle the IDPs.