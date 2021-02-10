FG distributes inputs to smallholders’ farmers in Gombe state

Share This





















By Amaechi Agbo

The federal government has flagged-off yet another distribution of free Agricultural Inputs and quality seeds to smallholders farmers in Gombe State to cushion the impacts of Covid-19.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon. Mustapha Baba Shehuri who flagged off the distribution

stated that it would ensure food and nutrition security, and create more jobs for teeming Nigerian youths and boost dry-season farming.

While performing the exercise at the Ministry’s office complex in Gombe at the weekend, the Minister said it is part of the mitigation measures against the effect of COVID-19 pandemic and the flood disaster that wrecked havoc on the farmlands.

He said that the Ministry would support breeder and foundation seed production and link up with the private seed companies to ensure that certified seeds are available to local farmers nationwide.

Shehuri stated that improved rural infrastructure and other value chain support would invariably contribute to the attainment of Mr. President’s desire towards ensuring easy access to quality food and nutrition for Nigerians.

