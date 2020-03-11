FG devoted to taking 100m Nigerians out of Poverty-Minister

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has declared that empowering Nigerians with macro loans for boosting small scale business activities demonstrate deliberate efforts of the Federal Government’s commitment to take one hundred million Nigerians out of abject poverty.

The AGF made the declaration in Argungu while speaking as the special guest of hounour at the distribution of micro loans to 1,500 women and youth in Kebbi State organized by the National Directorate of Employment.

The Minister, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, noted that achieving economically productive, socially responsible and culturally viable womenfolk requires systematic and consistent efforts as women constitute a critical sector and essential component to reckon with for any meaningful national development.

Malami noted that the micro loan given would boost business activities in the area especially in view of the forthcoming Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festivals.

According to him, the Federal Government has consciously and

deliberately come out with a number of schemes to generate employment and enhance the productivity of Nigerians.

These schemes, including N-Power, School Feeding Programmes, anchor borrowers and associated programmes, among others, he said, have created employment value chain opportunities.

The Minister explained that in addition to facilitating job creation through establishment of new ministries, departments and agencies, the Federal Government is committed to massive employment of teaming Nigerian populace in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies including security and paramilitary sectors.

According to the him, the Federal Government has also provided enabling atmosphere for the thriving and flourishing of private firms, companies, mills and industries of both local and foreign collaborators with a view to generating employment for the teaming Nigerians.

While congratulating the beneficiaries of the scheme, Malami called on them (beneficiaries of the initiative) to make judicious use of the funds provided.

The Minister hailed the contributions of the National Directorate of Employment, Kebbi State Government and Argungu Emirates forboosting the economic activities of the people.