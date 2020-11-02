FG determined to end impunity for crimes against Journalists, AGF assures

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami, SAN, has assured of Federal Government’s determination to end impunity for crimes against members of the public including the journalists.

Malami gave the assurance yesterday in statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu in Abuja.

The AGF and Minister of Justice, in his

message commemorating the United Nation proclaimed November 2nd as International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, said it is gratifying to note that Nigeria is no longer among the countries with impunity for crimes against journalists.

The 2020 global index for impunity for crimes against journalists by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), released on Wednesday 28th

day of October 2020 indicated that Nigeria is the only country that came off the index from 2019.

Malami described the achievement as a result of deliberate and committed efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government through the implementation of many reforms in the Nigerian justice sector to include increased access to justice, speedy justice dispensation, decongestion of Nigeria’s correctional centers and

judicious implementation of the Criminal Justice Act and Justice Sector reforms.

He expressed optimism that with solid foundation of reformed justice sector to be bequeathed by Buhari Administration, never again will Nigeria feature among nations where journalists, citizens and inhabitants of the country will suffer from any form of impunity in the future.

The Minister said the recent developments in the Nigeria’s international arbitration against P&ID and some international oil

companies are but indicators of resolute determination of the Federal

Government to bring to an end the era of impunity and lack of adherence to due diligence and rule of law in governmental operations.

The AGF recalled that in the last decade, before the advent of the present administration, Nigeria ranked 13th across the globe and used to be among top three African countries with impunity for crimes against journalists only after Somalia and South Sudan.

While expressing commitment to maintain the tempo, Malami said there

was no room for complacency in ensuring serene online and offline atmosphere of journalism practice in the country.

He noted that with the development of information and communication

technology and as the internet became a veritable tool for mass media and communication, “the government is working to ensure safety of journalists against rhetorical aggression, trolling,

incursion of privacy, phissing and cyber attacks”.

He stated further that with the implementation of cybercrime Act 2015, the incidences of cyber related crimes would be minimized.

The Minister urged journalists to adhere strictly to the ethical provisions of their profession and refrain from misinformation and fake news.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...