FG deports seven Koreans for life

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Federal Government has deported seven Democratic People’s Republic of Korea nationals from Nigeria.

The deportation order was effected by the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The immigration service spokesman, DCI Sunday James in a statement added that the deportees, who allegedly attempted to undermine national security, were also banned from returning to the country for life.

They include; Jo Sun Phil, Jang Sung Chol, Che Chunk Hyok, Pak Yong Gon, Ri Yong Il, Ri Hak Su, and Ri Tong Nam.

The statement added that the Koreans were deported to their country of origin on Tuesday through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“They were deported on the orders of the Minister of Interior based on the powers conferred on him by the Immigration Act 2015,” the statement noted.