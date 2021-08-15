FG condoles Adamawa over Ahmed Joda’s death

From Umar Dankano,Yola .

The Federal Government has sent a powerful delegation to condole the immediate family and entire people of Adamawa state over the demise of elder statesman and retired super permanent secretary Ahmed Joda.

Conveying the condolence message leader of the delegation and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha told Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri that president Muhammad Buhari was shocked with the passage of the deceased.

Mustapha said president Buhari described late Joda as an illustrious son of Nigeria,who has dedicated his lifetime to serving humanity and that his lost has created a huge vacuum that take time to be filled.