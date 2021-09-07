FG condemns Guinea coup, demands release of President Alpha Condé

By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Federal Government has rejected Military’s toppling of Guinean president, Alpha Condé.

In a press statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abuja Sunday, signed by its spokesperson, Mrs. Esther Sunsuwa, it noted the putsch was a violation of the ECOWAS protocol to which Guinea is signatory to.

“The Nigerian government is saddened by the apparent coup d’état that has taken place in the Republic of Guinea today, in clear violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

“The government of Nigeria strongly condemns and rejects any unconstitutional change of government and therefore calls on those behind the coup to restore constitutional order without delay and protect lives and property.”

It could be recalled the coup in Guinea comes barely three months after military officers seized power in neighbouring Mali, marking the second coup d’état in less than a year.