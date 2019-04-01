FG committed to Kaduna Int’l Trade Fair – Minister

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu E. Enelamah has said the Kaduna International Trade Fair has contributed towards the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

He said government remains committed to working with the fair to bring to life President Buhari’s vision of sustainable and inclusive growth of our economy.

He made the assertion during the official opening ceremony of the 40th edition of the Fair held at the Kaduna International Trade and Investment Centre yesterday.

The Minister added that Kaduna State has become one of the most frequently mentioned destinations for investors in Nigeria.

“Kaduna State has become one of the most frequently mentioned destinations for investors, for implementing innovative ways of overcoming hurdles which typically discourage investment and carrying out painstaking reforms to address the ease of doing business in the State.

“The feedback we get from investors is reassuring and we look forward to seeing these seeds which are being planted bloom into mighty forests,” he said.

Enelamah said that he was excited to be present on this special occasion of the 40th Kaduna International Trade Fair organised by the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA)

“Let me first acknowledge the exemplary work being done in Kaduna State by its Government and people in bringing investment opportunities to fruition and providing the right environment for businesses to thrive.

“I must also commend the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture for successfully organising this fair as you have done over the last 40 years. “We recognise your contributions towards the growth and development of the Nigerian economy, and we remain committed to working with you to bring to life President Buhari’s vision of sustainable and inclusive growth of our economy.

Speaking further, he said that the theme of the fair which is ‘Consolidating Interface between Industry and Agriculture for Nigeria’s Sustainable Development’ aptly captures the country’s development priorities.