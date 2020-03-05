FG commissions 4 road projects in BUK

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola,has commissioned four (4) roads project at Bayero University Kano(BUK) .

Fashola while handing over the rehabilitated and reconstructed roads at Bayero University Kano (BUK), said that our infrastructural gap are been bridged in our tertiary institutions.

The minister who was represented by the Federal Controller of Works Kano State, Engr. Idi Saje said, “The gap of our infrastructure needs is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and it has reached the schools.”

He explained further that “to date , 18 (Eighteen) out of the 43 ( Forty three) interventions have been completed and today we hand over this one in Bayero University Kano, Kano State as a critical contribution to support education.”

Earlier, the management of Bayero University Kano(BUK), has awarded the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola for completing four (4) road projects and handing them over to the University.

The Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano (BUK), Kano State, Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello who said the university community expressed their joy at the handing over of Project said they received with great pleasure.

He said the roads were properly constructed with drainages. It was an excellent job done by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and assured the Minister that the roads would be well used and maintained.

Prof. Yahuza said the road intervention programme at the institution would make students and workers in easy, the road interventions lesser their spending among others.

Meanwhile, the Director Physical Planning of the University Q.S Muhammad Gazzali explained that the four roads were well supervised and would stand the test of time.

The representative of the contractors that handled the projects, a staff of Views Tours Nigeria Ltd, Engr. Abideen Abdulazeez thanked the Minister for adequate funding of the project.

This was contained in a statement signed by Henry David, Senior Information Officer, for Director Press & Public Relations said, speaking on the project, a Pharmacist in Bayero University Kano, Prof. Chedi Bashir said that “It is a welcome development that the roads are now motor-able and enhance easy movement of both staff and students .

A Sociology student from the Social Science Faculty of Bayero University, Omah Mbah expressed her joy over the rehabilitated roads.

Mbah said the roads are beautiful, motor-able and neat. She added, “My friends and I have been taking pictures on the new roads,” and commended the Minister and the Federal Government for the wonderful road projects.