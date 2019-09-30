FG blocks remaining 2.2m incomplete registered SIM Cards

Share This





















By Etuka Sunday

The Federal Government has confirmed the deactivation of all improperly registered SIM Cards in the country.

This was done by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) following the directives of the Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami that no improperly registered SIM card number should remain active beyond 11:59pm of Wednesday, 25th of September, 2019.

The Deputy Director/Head Information/Press & PR Unit of the ministry, Mrs Philomena O. Oshodin in a statement said, a report submitted by the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC on Thursday, 26th September, has it that a total of 2,277,311 improperly registered lines have been blocked.

Recall, as earlier reported, 6,830,249 lines have been revalidated since the directive was given.

Dr Pantami, according to the statement has reiterated the need for all improperly registered SIM cards to remain blocked until they are properly registered.

The statement described as unprecedented the achievement within 36 days of Dr Pantami’s assumption of office.

The statement said, “the Minister wishes to sincerely appreciate the Regulator and the Telecom Operators for working hard to carry out the directive in record time.

“He urged them to redouble their efforts in ensuring that the momentum is sustained.

“The Federal Ministry of Communications is collaborating with the relevant parastatals and security Agencies to ensure that no stone is left unturned in ensuring that the security of lives and property in the nation is not compromised through the use of SIM card numbers.

“Pursuant to this, Dr Pantami has directed that the profiles of persons linked to crime, aided and abetted by the use of SIM cards, should be promptly provided to the relevant security agencies when requested and a copy be sent to him for monitoring.

“The Ministry will continue to work with relevant parastatals and security agencies in the background to ensure that SIM card numbers are not used as a platform for committing crime,” the statement said.