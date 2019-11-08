FG bans cash payment in NIPOST

Share This





















By Etuka Sunday

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami yesterday ordered the termination of cash payments in NIPOST offices nationwide.

Dr. Pantami said, some unscrupulous elements, have been taking undue advantage of the cash payment system under the Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST), to engage in corrupt practices, therefore, has directed the Post Master General to ensure that all its offices revert to Point of Sales (PoS) and bank teller transactions immediately.

In a statement through his Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, the minister said, the action was in line with the anti corruption Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The statement said, “In line with the anti-corruption Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, the Minister hereby directs the Post Master General, to with immediate effect, suspend all existing cash payment plans within its establishments nationwide.

“The Post Master General, is to ensure that all its offices revert to Point of Sales (PoS) and bank teller transactions immediately.

“The general public and all customers of NIPOST, are hereby encouraged to insist on Point of Sales (PoS) or bank teller transactions, when conducting business with NIPOST.

“This directive is a temporary measure in the interim to tackle corruption, as we are currently working on fully automating the systems as a permanent solution to the challenge,”he said.

The statement said, “in the same vein, Dr Pantami also directs the Post Master General, to immediately implement strategies that will bring an end to unnecessary delays, in its service delivery to customers.

“The current trend of delays in postal services will not be condoned by the office of the Minister under whose purview, the supervision of NIPOST falls.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy are committed to protecting the rights of all Nigerians and will not tolerate any acts of corruption under its watch,” he said.