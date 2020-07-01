FG approves temporary site for College of Education, Jama’are

Share This





















By Ahmed Mohammed Bauchi

The Ministry of Education Technical Inspection Team has approved the temporary site for establishment of a new Federal College of Education (FCE), Jama’are in Bauchi State.

Mr Joel Ojo, Director, Tertiary Education of the ministry gave the certification during inspection of the proposed site of the college, on Tuesday in Jama’are Local Government Area of the state.

Ojo said that work to provide structure in the school would commence soon, just as the delegation expressed satisfaction when they inspected facilities at the temporary campus.

“The facilities on the ground are okay; the site is good. Our duty is to inspect and report to our principal”, he said, assuring that the newly established college would take off soon.

Mr Sani Gidado, Chairman Jama’are Development Forum, who responded on behalf of Jama’are Emirate Council, lauded the Federal Government for siting the college in the area.

Gidado said that the establishment of the institution would lead to social and economic development in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the technical inspection team for the establishment of new institution comprised of senior staff of Federal Ministry of Education and National Commission of the Colleges of Education (NCCE).(NAN)

