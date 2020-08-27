FG approves N101m for Ekiti dam project

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

The federal government on Wednesday approved the sum of N101 million for consultancy services for Ogbese Dam Project in Ekiti State.

Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu disclosed this to State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adamu said the damn project was one of the 116 projects that his ministry inherited from the past administration’s.

He said “I presented a memo requesting the council to approve the revised estimated total cost of consultancy services for the ongoing Ogbese Dam Project in Ekiti State.

“This project is one of the 116 projects that we inherited. It was started in 2009. And it is one of the projects we prioritized for completion since we conducted an audit of all the ongoing projects in 2016.

“We have been working on it steadily. With the original contract period having expired and having also received approval from RETC for the actual construction of the project’s main work, it was important that we also extend the services of the project’s consultant so that there will be continued and uninterrupted effective supervision of the project.

“So, we got an augmentation of about N101 million and an extension of 24 months in favour of the consultant, Messrs. Geomatics Nig. Ltd. The council approved this memo.” .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...