FG approves $3.9bn for Warri-Abuja rail -Minister

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Minister of Transportation, Hon. Chibuike Amaechi has revealed that the sum of $3.9 billion has been approved for the Warri-Abuja rail line, including the seaport at Warri.

The Minister disclosed this over the weekend during the routine inspection tour of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project.

Recall that Amaechi in one of the inspections revealed that, linking Itakpe-Warri railway to Abuja, is a different project entirely and is expected to cost about $3 billion from Itakpe to Abuja with a seaport at Warri.

Speaking on the pace of work on the Lagos-Ibadan railway, he stated that about 123 Kilometers have been covered, adding that it remains 33 Kilometers of track laying.

“We are at Kilometer 123 remaining 33 Kilometers so we know we will get there before the end of the month.

“It is just 33 Kilometers and they lay 3 Kilometers per day which means in 12 or 13 days they should be either at Ibadan. We are running Ibadan outskirt but we should be at the end of the station by the end of this month”, he revealed.