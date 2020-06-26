FG accepts Ghana’s apology over embassy demolition

Share This





















Nigeria has expressed satisfaction over the moves by the Government of Ghana to address the demolition of the residence of the Nigerian High Commissioner in Accra.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, told newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, that the government had taken note of the efforts of President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo and Ghanaian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayokor Botchwey to calm the situation.

He however expressed concerns that reports indicated that the perpetrators of the act were unhindered and had a lot of time despite calls to the Ghanaian authorities by the Charge d’Affaires of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana.

He added that further reports indicated that the security operatives who were on ground during the demolition, seemed to have been supportive of those carrying out the violation on Nigeria’s Sovereign territory in Ghana.

He however noted that the perpetrators had been arrested and arraigned in court and the government of Ghana had apologised and equally promised to rectify all the pending paper works that led to the misinformation of the Lands Commission in Ghana.

“The Government of Ghana has assumed total responsibility and with the apology, have made it clear that they will be responsible for restitution – rebuilding the building to the state that it was when it was destroyed.(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...