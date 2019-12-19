FG, AAGTRCL sign MoU on sustainable job creation

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and Agro and Allied Green Technology Resource Centre Limited (AAGTRCL) in Abuja Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create sustainable jobs for our teaming youth population.

The MoU was also signed to encourage rural development, dampen rural-urban migration, promote self-sufficiency, raise internal economic for mutual benefit and prosperity.

Speaking during the event, Permanent Secretary, Mr. Bitrus Nabasu, said it was made possible through the Bioresources Department of the Ministry.

His words, “the Ministry, through the department of biotech resources entered into a discussion to engage agencies under the purview of the ministry in an initiative that will help arrest poverty, create employment and generate wealth especially for our teeming youths”.

Nabasu said the agreement is coming at the right time when Nigeria is seeking the domestication of proven technologies and support the growth of our local industry and markets.

He maintained that Nigeria is on the path to fund security and economic growth.

Continuing, Nabasu said the purpose of the MOU is to have a common interest that develops a program that will deploy available technologies within the ministry and agencies to develop the research to create jobs and develop a green light structure through community-based agro and allied centers across Nigeria.

Responding, Managing Director of AAGTRCL, Dr. Emeka Okengwu, informed that the introduction of technology into the agro allied sector by the Ministry will create millions of job for our youth population.

Okengwu noted the technology will not only reduce the stress associated with farming but will generate millions of jobs for the country, youths and aged ones.

He said when fully in operation, CSCABRC will not only increase production and value processing of agro and allied products but would create sustainable jobs, the much needed rural power, telecommunications, housing, roads, rural industries, contribute to the Gross National Product (GDP) of the country and boost inclusive growth, social cohesion and above all national food security.

Explaining further, Okengwu said that Climate Smart Community Agro Based Resource Centres (CSCABRC) is all about developing humanity and its environment saying that the projects will be owned and managed by the Community Development Committees in partnership with technical and technology support from FMST and AAGTRCL.