FEMA, NEMA rescue 3 persons trapped in building

Share This





















A combined team of FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigeria Police has rescued three people trapped in a building a truck crashed into at Madala, FCT.

FEMA director-general Idriss Abbas in a statement on Sunday explained that the truck, which was loaded with beverages, crashed into the residential building on Saturday.

Abbas said that the victims sustained injuries and had been taken to the Zuba General Hospital.

He said the accident caused a gridlock on the Zuba-Abuja expressway, forcing motorists to seek alternative routes to reach Abuja.

“The rains are getting heavier and the roads are getting slippery; motorists must apply more caution,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...