FEDUP NGO restructures, rolls out development measures

By Ochiaka Ugwu

FEDUP, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) and association for the support of urban poor has repositioned its leadership structure by rolling out more developmental measures geared towards bettering the lot of their members.

In a press conference addressed in Abuja Wednesday by its Board of Trustees’s Secretary, Bar. Yusuf Zakari Edego, it noted that due to issues of mismanagement and maladministration, FEDUP members met and elected new members of BoT with HRH Emmanuel Yepwi (Sakaruyi Karu), Bar. Yusuf Zakari Edego as Chairman and Secretary of the Board respectively.

He informed that as part of the process of reorganization, the BoT has abolished the office of the President which was previously occupied by Mr. James Ugah with the BoT Secretary emerging as executive head of the Association.

Bar. Edego informed that the new management inherited a zero balance stating that former management made the account inaccessible.

Continuing, he said they have concluded audit of their members to enable them know the genuine members and had requested all coordinators, groups to send their list so that we can have a comprehensive list of those who complied with the directive.

He stated that they have written letters to some organization, calm the tension of some members who faced harassment because of the mismanagement of the former executive.

Edego urged all members to explore the recent opportunities offered by the new leadership in terms of getting land allocation in their Kuje and Kurudu Estates.

He said that FEDUP has about 162 units of two bedrooms in Kuje for their members at the cost of N8 Million and 500sqm at Kurudu phase 5 which goes for N1 million.

Recounting their achievements, Edego said their payment method was flexible maintaining they have resuscitated a moribund and abandoned organization, restored its battered image and members’ confidence.

