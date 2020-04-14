Federation of Muslim Women urge Nigerians to obey lockdown order

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

THE Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Kaduna chapter North West Nigeria, has urged residents of the state to continue to remain at home and obey all government instructions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

The Amirah of FOMWAN in the state, Pharmacist Aisha Isiyaku, gave the reminder in a statement made available to media in Kaduna yesterday.

She said all Muslims should remember Allah SWA worlds that”O ye who believe! Obey Allah, and obey the Messenger, and those charged with authority among you.

Pharmacist Aisha reminded women of the state that coronavirus is real and there is the need to observe cleaniness by washing hands regularly and avoid touching eyes, noise and mouth.

She emphasized the need for people to avoid public gathering as well as to remain at home with their families as among the measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Amirah reminded Nigerians and indeed the whole world of the need to go back to Allah in prayers for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whatever problem or issue a Muslim is facing, he returns to Allah for respite and His Messenger for guidance. There is nothing that happens in the life of a Muslim except that it has been decreed hence Allah is not unaware of the pandemic. Let us pray fervently for Him to save us from it,” she said.

The Amirah said it was disturbing and disheartening the way the virus was spreading like wildfire in a number of countries, causing nations to take extreme measures like closure of airports, schools, companies, markets and borders.

“This is certainly a trial from Allah who says in the Holy Qur’an, ‘Do you think that you will enter Paradise without such [trials] as came to those who passed away before you? They were afflicted with severe poverty and ailments and were so shaken that even the Messenger and those who believed along with him said, ‘When [will] the Help of Allah [come]?’ Yes! Certainly, the Help of Allah is near,’” she said.

“Even religious and worship centres are not spared as many have been shut while thousands have been told to reduce the number of their worshipers or attendees,” she noted.

She prayed full recovery of Governor Nasiru Ahmed Elrufai of Kaduna state and other Nigerians who were tested positives to coronavirus

The Amirah also thank kaduna State Government for the palliative materials giving to the vulnerable in the society.

“As our contribution FOMWAN distributed food items to some residents of Rigasai in Igabi Local Government Area and Tudun Wada in Kaduna South Local Government Area of the state. She concluded.