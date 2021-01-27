Federal High Court Loses Justice Watila

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho has announced the demise of Hon. Justice Ibrahim Watila.

The judge of the Court who passed on to glory after a brief illness on the 24th January, 202, until his death, was serving at the Abeokuta Division of the court.

Justice Watila, who was born on the 12th May, 1963, was appointed to the Federal High Court Bench on December, 2, 2015.

The Chief Judge, Judges of the Court, the entire Management and staff of the Court have commiserated with the family of the deceased.

Justice Tsoho described the late Judge as sober and courageous judge, whose exit will be felt by the court, as well as the country at large.

He prayed that the Almighty God will grant his immediate family, relatives and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

A statement by the Chief Information Officer of the court Mrs Catherine Oby Nwandu indicates that wake keep will hold on Wednesday, 27th January, 2021 at his residence C13, Herbert Marcauley Street, Pent House Estate, Pyakkasa, Abuja by 3.00pm

The Valedictory Court Session is slated for Thursday 28th January, 2021 by 11.00am at the Ukeje Hall, Federal High Court Headquarters, Abuja.

Interment will hold on Saturday, 30th January, 2021 at Marama, Hawul Local Government Area, Borno State.

