Federal high court gets new practice direction

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho has issued new Practice Directions, entitled:

Federal High Court of Nigeria Practice Directions No. 2 of 2020 for the court.

A statement by the acting Information Officer of the court Mrs Oby Catherine Nwandu hinted that the Practice Directions, made at Abuja and dated on Friday, the 24th day of July, 2020 took effect from that same date.

According to the statement, the objective of the new directive is to regulate and guide the conduct of proceedings in all the divisions of the court across the country.

Justice Tsoho was said to have invoked sections 254 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999 and pursuant to the provision of Section 2(10) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fourth Alteration, No.21) Act 2017 which mandated all trial courts in every pre-election matter to deliver judgment within 180 days from the date of filing the suit.

Salient provisions contained in the practice direction are that save to the extent and as may otherwise be ordered by the Chief Judge, it shall apply to all pre-election matters filed before the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

The statement reads in part; “Nothing in the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 shall prevent a Judge of the Court from hearing a pre-election matter already pending before the Court, during the vacation period until judgment is delivered.

“No petition shall be entertained against a Judge of the Court hearing a pre-election matter save from a party on record in such matter.

“Where a party on record petitions, such petition shall be accompanied by an affidavit verifying the contents of the petition.

“The party shall cause the same to be served on the Judge and all parties on record, notwithstanding that the petition is addressed to the Honourable, the Chief Judge of the Court.

“Where the petition is addressed to the , the Chief Judge, the proof of service of the advanced copies on all parties on record and the Judge concerned shall accompany the petition,’’ the statement concluded

