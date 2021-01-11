Federal Govt to establish 10 new National Parks

Share This





















From:Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Federal Government has approved the establishment of ten additional National Parks to boost the Tourism sector.

The Conservator General Nigeria National Park Service (NNPS), Ibrahim Musa Goni disclosed this in a telephone interview yesterday

According to him the main focus of the federal government this year is to transform and boost the activities of tourism industry in the country .

The Conservator General added that the National Park Service had equally accorded serious attention to effective security in all the National Parks, to protect visitors and various communities within the areas .

Ibrahim Musa Goni noted that despite the prevalence of insecurity in different parts of country, the parks are currently enjoying relative peace .

He contended that The National Park Service has continued with various supportive programnes in communities near the parks to provide sucvour to people .

The Conservator General therefore called on the communities to reciprocate the gesture by being law abiding, and avoid hunting of wild animals and illegal felling of trees, as well as setting up of bush fire to protect the Environment .

Ibrahim Musa Goni stressed that as part of effort towards aforestation activities, the National Park Service planted alot of economic trees in Kamuku National Park Birnin Gwari

He stated that the National Park Service has also accorded priority in training and retraing of its rangers to properly equip and prepare them for the challenges ahead.

The Conservator General therefore appealed for Peoples support towards the protection of the nation’s National Parks to contribute to tourism developement.

The ten newly established National Parks, According to the Conservator General Ibrahim Musa Goni, include Alawa National Park in Niger state, Apoi National Park in Bayelsa state, Edumenun National Park also in Bayelsa state, Balgore National Park in Kano state, Hadejia Wet Land National Park in Jigawa state .

Others are Kampe National Park in Kwara state, Kogo National Park in Katsina state, Marhai National Park in Nasarawa state, Oba Hills in Osun state and Pandam National Park in Plateau State respectivelly .

