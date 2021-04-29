National News

FEC okays poverty reduction policy

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
We’ll not forget Okowa’s strides in a hurry -Council Chair
Next Article
COVID-19: Kano govt. directs civil servants to resume work
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.6K Followers
Attacks on IDPs camps worrisome – FG https://t.co/quN8ueJkPo
11 hours ago
Kano company to launch 10MW power from waste by 2022 https://t.co/Ezo80cwNZa
11 hours ago
Reps move to create special seats for women in National, State Assemblies https://t.co/sAE1vqkM0N
12 hours ago
COVID-19: Kano govt. directs civil servants to resume work https://t.co/NXJEVA8riA
12 hours ago
FEC okays poverty reduction policy https://t.co/4K00tE3FnE
12 hours ago
We Are Social Too