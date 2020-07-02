FEC okays N6.7 bn for FCT roads, N2.2bn for Lagos airport runway

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved about N6.7 billion for the construction of roads in Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja.

Also, N2.2 billion was approved for the extension of the runway at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos

FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, and his Aviation counterpart, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents on decisions reached at this week’s virtual FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bello said: “During the Federal Executive Council, I presented two memos on the FCT and both were on infrastructure projects in the satellite towns. The first one is the award for the construction of a road linking Yaba to Gurdi road in Abaji Area Council and that contract was approved for N4, 648, 255, 381.42 with a completion period of 20 months.

“Already the company is constructing the road linking Yaba town to the main Abuja-Lokoja expressway so this road is meant to open up the rural community which is very agrarian with a lot of water resources. As a matter of fact, it is the area where we usually have the FCT fishing festival.

“The second contract is for the third phase of the construction of roads within the city of Abaji which is in the southern tip of the FCT. This is about 8.4 kilometres and is intended to complete and complement the other roads that are already there. The contract is in the sum of N2, 128, 176, 102.50 with a completion period of six months and this will upgrade the infrastructure in Abaji town.”

On his part, Sirika said the approval of N2.2 billion would serve as a revised estimated total cost for the runway extension project.

“Today in Council, Aviation presented a memo for a revised estimated total cost for the extension and asphalt overlay of the Murtala Mohammed airport runway, which was rescoped to reconstruct and rehabilitate the taxiway bravo. The sum involved is N2, 272, 838, 724.84 and it has completion of twelve months,” the Aviation Minister told Journalists.

Sirika said the extension and rehabilitation of the runway was essential for the city of Lagos, as it will improve the safety of the airport.

“This central taxiway bravo is very critical to the operations of Lagos; it improves the efficiency and safety of that particular airport. It has been abandoned for the last 16 years or thereabout and in our own efforts to ensure that all projects are completed for the benefit of the country, its future and its fortune, in the wisdom of the Council chaired by the President, we approved that project and God willing that project will be delivered by this time next year,” he said.

