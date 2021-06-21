FEC decision on land swap, a revolutionary step – Moses Ayom

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

An investor and promoter of Ketti District under the FCDA land swap programme, Moses Ayom, had described the Federal Executive Council’s lift of the suspension on FCT Land Swap Programme, as a revolutionary step to bridge the infrastructure deficit.

The Chief Executive Officer of Hongye International Ltd, also said that the FEC resolution is a further evidence of President Buhari’s endless commitment to fasttrack Nigeria’s quest to overcome her infrastructural, Housing and employment challenges.

In a statement issued, yesterday, in Abuja, Mr Ayom emphasized that the action of the FEC is a new dawn for Nigeria.

According to him, a major stumbling block for investor confidence has been lifted. ‘’I congratulate all Nigerians for this”.

Speaking on the benefits of the decision, Mr Ayom who was on the first Presidential trade mission to China in 2016 along with Africa’s richest man Alhaji Aliko Dangote stated that with the opening of new districts, cases of traffic congestion, housing deficits, infrastructural decay and environmental hazards will become things of the past. Alhaji Dangote is also a beneficiary of the Land swap project ( Sheretti district ).

He expressed delight that with this decision, his dream of establishing Africa’s largest Green Smart City in Ketti will now be a reality.

He further revealed that Nigerians will soon begin to witness urbanization programmes similar to cities like Dubai, Qatar, Schenzen and Milton Keynes.

He assured Nigerians that the cost of housing will be drastically reduced with the various partnerships and synergies investors like him have put in place.

Moreover, he informed that the Hongye group has signed a development partnership agreement with the Federal Housing Authority and other international environmental investors to develop Ketti district covering 308 hecters to international standards.

Concluding, he praised the Governor of the Central Bank Mr Godwin Emefile for approving a N1billion loan under the Real Sector Support Facility to his company Granite and Marble Ltd as counterpart funding in an investment agreement signed with SBM China Ltd, one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of mining equipment to establish Africa’s largest mining processing plant in Abuja to be drawn from Zenith Bank Plc.

“This is the time to realize the full benefits of this agreement that was signed during the presidential trade mission to China in 2016. “ he said.