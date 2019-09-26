FEC approves N311.47bn infrastructure contracts

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved projects totaling N311.473 billion contracts for infrastructural projects.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola said “The ministry of works and housing presented three memoranda and they were approved by the council: construction of Ibadan -Ile-Ife Dual Carriage Way, they are connected to Oyo and Osun State at the cost of N79.829 billion.

“Secondly, for the link-road that connects the second Niger Bridge to Asaba and Onitsha. The Asaba link-road was awarded to Julius Berger and the Onitsha link-road was awarded to Iweno Construction at the total cost of N200.176 billion. So this completes essentially the access road that will link the Bridge in the short time. You might recall that these roads were under-designed when the bridge was awarded. So it is this administration that completed the design and we now awarded them so that you can have a bring that has link-roads. This was awarded initially under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) and the bridge in 2010 administration.

The third approval was for phase two of the Kano-Katsina High Way from the point known as Gidan-Mutum Daya all the way to where Katsina Steel Rolling Mill is. This is a 78KM stretch approved at the sum of N29.654 billion. That road is a 172KM road linking Kano and Katsina road from Kano. It was a single length Highway until it was awarded in 2013 by the previous administration in phase 1. So we inherited it and we have continued to execute it. The award was to then expand the road into a dual carriage highway way. That means we are constructing the existing one and building another new one. It was awarded for the first 70KM plus for the phase 1 we we have now done is to complete the award to the same contractor so that there is a uniformity of construction.”

Minister of state, Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, who also briefed newsmen said “One memorandum approved was in respect TetFund intervention programme in respect of University of Abuja. A key component of that was the award of contract at the sum of N950 million for the construction of the Faculty of Environment. Another was also approved for the sum of N908 million for to build the Faculty of Education. Those are the two components arising from the Special Intervention Program that was awarded then in 2017. So we have to act to give effect to them so that they can proceed to delivery.”