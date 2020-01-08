Fear of snake bite: Kaduna residents resort to salt therapy

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Following the death of Hajiya Zainab Aliyu of Kinkinau in Kaduna South Local Government Area of the state by snake bite inside her Water Cistern, (WC), residents have suddenly resolved to use salt as a remedy.

Investigation by our reporter revealed that the sudden death of the expectant mother steered up fear among the populace.

According to Hajiya Hadiza Musa of Kinkinau, said a neighbour introduced the salt therapy to them.

“ She advised me to pour a teacup of salt into WC and leave it till the next day ,” Hadiza disclosed..

Similarly, Patience Philip of Nasarawa Village, said she was warned of the danger of snakes tripping into their soak- away due to the proximity of her house to River Kaduna.

She was advised to take the precaution of pouring salt into her WC.

In the same vein, Mrs Dinah of Mahuta Village in Chikun Local Government Area, who became fearful after watching the late Zainab Aliyu’s story on television, said her husband instructed her to use the salt therapy to wade away reptiles if there be any.

But Margaret Moses of Anguwar Maisamari, Kaduna North Local Government Area, said the community decided to engage the services of traditional snake charmers to remove any snake from the community, and since then snakes disappeared from her environment.

However, a medical practitioner, Dr Paul Uzomah of Malali Hospital, said there is no medical confirmation of the salt therapy, but he stressed that some reptiles will not find salty water friendly because of the chemical components of salt.

He advised that the first step to take in case of snake bite is to kill the snake where possible and bring it to the hospital with the patient.

“This will allow the medical team to determine the anti-venom injection to be given to the victim,” he added.

When asked if people should go ahead with the salt therapy, Dr Uzomah said since prevention is better than cure, people should have a clean environment, ensure there are no cracks in their soak-away, and have a protective iron fixed to the pipes.

Be that as it may, Kaduna residents on daily basis are turning to salt therapy which has suddenly boosted the business of salt selling in the state.