Fear of hoodlums: Delta reinforces curfew in communities

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The fear of attacks by armed robbers operating within Asaba, Warri and Uvwie Communities in Delta state on Sunday reinforced the state government dusk- to dawn curfew on its residents

It was gathered that the armed hoodlums defied the lockdown imposed by the state government to curtail the spread of Coronavirus as they swoop on unsuspecting residents in these areas by nightfall

In the last four days, there were cries over unrelenting robbery attacks on the people by armed bandits who allegedly eat foods in their victims’ homes.

An unidentified man who hails from Abakaliki , Ebonyi state was allegedly murdered by the rampaging hoodlums who often use motorcycles to dispossess unsuspecting members of the public of GSM mobile phone around the market in Warri Metropolis last Wednesday

A female food vendor in Asaba who spoke to Journalists on condition of anonymity described the situation as pathetic adding though there were pockets of robbery cases, the curfew has kept more people indoors and praying to God, than becoming victims to armed robbers

Meanwhile, fatigue may have forced security agents to withdraw from their beats in enforcing the lockdown imposed by Delta State Government to Check the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Asaba, investigation revealed that check points manned by men of the Nigeria Police force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) and other sister agencies were largely desolate as at the time of this report.

With barricades at FMC roundabout, Federal College Junction, DLA Junction and Other strategic locations in Asaba , security personnel were caught napping, either chatting or missing as motorists and pedestrians flouted the lockdown orders.

However, few of the security agents at Ibusa Junction, inter bua roundabout, Konwea plaza Junction and few other spots were seen discharging their duties without favour as at the press time.

Notwithstanding, the presence of policemen at Ogbeogonogo market axis , phone vendors, artisans, bureau de change operators and other merchants, besides food sellers, opened shops for business

Along the DLA road, Ibusa road and parts of Nnebisi road, rickshaw ( KeKe) operators negated the restriction orders by conveying passengers with social distancing at its lowest ebb during the weekend.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed that the enforcement of the curfew and lockdown orders were still very much in progress, adding that anyone caught violating the law would be charged to the mobile Court and warned those who violate the lockdown order to desist from such act and sit in their houses

Investigation revealed that in Asaba, no business activities could be seen even in at homes except bread and soft drink sellers who suddenly increased the costs which used to be affordable. Bread which used to be N100 is now N250 and a bottle of soft drink which used to be N100 is now N200.

