FCTA to striking doctors: Resume or get fired

By Stanley Onyekwere

The FCT Administration has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to striking resident doctors to resume work or face mass sack from the system.

Making this assertion yesterday, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu said the ultimatum was part of necessary measures reached after an emergency meeting of top management officials of the FCTA, to ensure the residents do not suffer as a result of the strike action by the resident doctors.

Aliyu while briefing newsmen on the development, said the FCT Administration noted with dismay the continued strike embarked upon by the FCT Chapter of Association of Resident Doctors, over irregularities in their salaries for the month of January and February.

Her words,” Despite entreaties that the problem was not peculiar to the Doctors, but affecting all staff of the FCTA; and efforts made by the office of the FCT Minister of State, with the accountant general of the federation, and an appeal to call off the strike, the doctors are yet resume work.

“In the meantime, the administration has given the striking doctors 2 hours to resume work, after which they should consider themselves as having exited the FCT Administration.”

She however, expressed the appreciation of the FCT Administration for the commitment and dedication to duty of the medical and dental association of Nigeria, nurses and midwives, medical laboratory technologists, pharmacists and all other medical and health workers, who have remained true, to their calling by putting social needs above self.