FCTA accused of non-provision of fertilizers to farmers

By Usman Shuaibu

Some farmers in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have blasted the FCT Administration over the non-provision of fertilizer to farmers in this year’s cropping season in the territory.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers in the area, Mallam Idrisu Abubakar, accused the FCT Administration of failing to provide fertilizers to the farmers every year in the FCT.

Speaking in the same vein, the Madaki of Sabon-Gari in Gwagwalada, Alhaji Abubakar Madaki, called on the FCT Administration to expedite action on the provision of fertilizers to the farmers to boost their morale in this year’s farming season.

He also urged the FCT Administration to provide other farm inputs to the farmers, and appealed to the chairmen of the area councils to deem it necessary to provide the commodity to the farmers in their localities.

Madaki advised the farmers to be patient with herdsmen during their farm operations to avoid being attacked by herdsmen in their farms.

